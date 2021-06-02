CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-22| Download in PDF





CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022 goals at offering elementary data of the completely different facets of the enterprise to college students. All of the important ideas for fundamental data of enterprise are included in the syllabus. We’ve got offered right here the syllabus in PDF format. College students should undergo the complete syllabus to know the course construction and evaluation scheme for Class 9 Elements of Business in the brand new tutorial session 2021-2022.

Test CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2021-2022 (Code – 154):

Marks: 100 3 Hours

Idea: 70 Marks

Sensible/ Mission: 30 Marks

(*9*) Unit Marks I Fundamentals of Business Actions 20 II Operative Actions in Business 20 III Steps Concerned in Establishing Business 15 IV Elementary Areas of Business 15 Sensible / Mission 30 Whole 100

UNIT – I: Fundamentals of Business Actions

(a) Traits of Business Actions

(b) Business as an Exercise – How it’s completely different from

(i) Occupation

(ii) Employment

(c) Traits of vocational actions

(d) Elements affecting enterprise

(i) Financial

(ii) Social

(iii) Political

UNIT – II: Operative Actions in Business

(a) Business – idea

(b) Commerce – idea

(c) Business – Traits, Sorts and Nature

(d) Commerce

(i) Banking

(ii) Insurance coverage

(iii) Transportation

(iv) Commerce

UNIT – III: Steps Concerned in Establishing Business

(a) Nature & kinds of Business Group

(b) Sole Proprietorship – that means and options

(c) Partnership – that means, options and kinds

UNIT – IV: Elementary Areas of Business

(a) Finance – Which means

(b) Advertising and marketing – Which means

(c) Human Sources – Which means

GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL

Mission/chart needs to be temporary and needs to be of 20-30 pages, ideally handwritten.

The undertaking might be evaluated on the next parameters:

→ Put together a chart / Mission on anybody matter from syllabus (20 Marks)

→ Viva (10 Marks)

This full syllabus might be saved in PDF by clicking on the next hyperlink:

