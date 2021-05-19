CBSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2021-2022| Download in PDF



CBSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2021-2022 is obtainable right here for obtain in PDF format. All the category 9 college students having French because the third language topic should verify this new syllabus to know the course construction and examination scheme completely. It will assist them in planning their research in the precise means and put together for his or her annual CBSE exams. (*9*)

Test CBSE Class 9 French Course Construction 2021-2022 (Code – 018): (*9*)

Time : 3 hours(*9*)

Marks: 80 + 20(*9*)

A) Studying Part: 10 marks (*9*)

One unseen prose passage (factual/descriptive) (150 phrases)(*9*)

B) Writing Part: 20 marks (*9*)

One lengthy composition (Casual letter) 80 phrases(*9*)

Two brief compositions: (recipe, message, put up card, description of an individual with visible enter and clues) (30-35 phrases)(*9*)

C) Grammar Part: 30 marks (*9*)

Primarily based on the prescribed textual content e-book (Classes 1-12)(*9*)

Articles, possessive adjectives, demonstrative adjectives, prepositions, verbs (présent, futur proche, futur easy, pronominal verbs, passé composé, impératif, imparfait, passé récent, conditionnel présent), query formation (together with interrogative adjectives and pronouns), negatives, private pronouns, easy relative pronouns(*9*)

D) Tradition and Civilization: 20 marks (*9*)

Query based mostly on textual content e-book:(*9*)

a) Quick reply questions (6 x 2 = 12 marks)(*9*)

b) MCQ (True or false/match the next/ discover the odd one out/fill in the blanks) (8 marks) (Any 2)(*9*)

1. L. 1 – La famille(*9*)

2. L. 2 – Au lycée(*9*)

3. L. 3 – Une journée de Pauline(*9*)

4. L. 4 – Les saisons(*9*)

5. L. 5 – Les voyages(*9*)

6. L. 6 – Les loisirs et les sports activities(*9*)

7. L. 7 – L’argent de poche(*9*)

8. L. 8 – Faire des achats(*9*)

9. L. 9 – Un dîner en famille(*9*)

10. L. 10- La mode(*9*)

11. L.11 – Les fêtes(*9*)

12. L.12 – La Francophonie(*9*)

E) Inner Evaluation: 20 marks (*9*)

As per CBSE pointers for all topics:(*9*)

i. Topic enrichment exercise (ASL) – 5 marks(*9*)

ii. Portfolio – 5 marks(*9*)

iii. Periodic Checks – 5 marks(*9*)

iv. A number of Assessments – 5 marks(*9*)

Prescribed textbook: (*9*)

Entre Jeunes, Class IX (CBSE)(*9*)

Textbook Classes 1-12.(*9*)

FRENCH (CODE: 018) (*9*)

CLASS – IX (*9*)

2021-22(*9*)

Time: 3 Hrs. Most Marks :80(*9*)

The Query Paper can be divided into 4 sections: (*9*)

Part – A: Studying Comprehension – 10 marks(*9*)

Part – B: Writing – 20 marks(*9*)

Part – C: Grammar – 30 marks(*9*)

Part – D: Tradition and Civilization – 20 marks(*9*)

Part sensible weightage:(*9*)

(*9*)

Word : The Query paper has to incorporate 33% inner selection.(*9*)

This full syllabus may be saved as PDF from the hyperlink given under:(*9*)

