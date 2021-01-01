CBSE CTET 2021 notification, Check Here exam pattern, syllabus, exam date, exam center and latest update – CTET 2021 Notification: CBSE CTET notification, this time questions will be asked from here, for the first time such paper will be

CBSE CTET 2021 Notification: There may be good news soon for lakhs of candidates who are waiting for the notification of CTET. According to the recently released notice on the official website, the exam for the next session will now be conducted by December 2021 or January 2022. After the release of the notification, the application process will start. However, the CBSE board has not clarified when the official notice for the exam will be released. But since the tentative date of the CTET exam has been revealed by the board, it is expected that the board can also announce the application dates for the exam at any time.

All those candidates who are eligible to appear in the examination, they ctet.nic.in You can see full details by visiting. This time the pattern of CTET exam has changed. Now the CTET exam will be held on computer. Earlier it was in pen and paper mode. On this, the Director of CTET says that this will not only reduce the paper printing for the paper, but will also motivate the candidates to become computer literate.

The notification for CTET may be released by the last week of August. After that the application process will be started. He is expected to last till the last week of September. From this year, questions from less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, problem solving, reasoning and critical thinking will be asked in the exam. There will be questions on the candidates’ understanding of the subject to be taught, their knowledge, the relevance of their knowledge of the subject in the school curriculum, and other dimensions of teaching the subject. In addition there will be questions on learning experiences, strategies to develop conceptual clarity, use of teaching learning materials and assessment concepts specific to the concept. This time due to Corona virus, the conduct of CTET exam is getting delayed. At the same time, for more information related to the examination, candidates can visit the official website.





