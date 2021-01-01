CBSE CTET Notification 2021: Notification to be released soon at ctet.nic.in. Check here for latest updates – CBSE CTET Notification 2021: Exam notification soon, candidates will get this facility

CBSE CTET Notification 2021: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) The notice was issued recently. It is expected that soon the detailed notification of this exam will also be issued. Candidates after the release of notification CBSE CTET 2021 You can apply through the official website.

In view of the rising Kovid-19 cases in the country CBSE CTET Notification 2021 was postponed. However, the tentative date and exam pattern of the exam was informed by the board by issuing a notice. As per the notice, by the Board CTET 2021 Will be conducted in online mode in December 2021 or January 2022. This year, a facilitation center will also be set up in every district to make the candidates aware of the new pattern of examination. Candidates will also get a chance to take online mock tests at these centers without paying any fees. Earlier this exam was conducted in offline mode. Let us inform that this decision has been taken keeping in mind the New Education Policy 2020.

CBSE CTET is conducted twice a year for the recruitment of teacher posts from class 1 to class 8. There are two papers in this exam. The first paper is for the candidates who want to teach from class 1 to class 5 and the second paper is for the candidates who are willing to teach from class 6 to class 8. Candidates who want to teach students from class 1 to class 8 have to appear for both the papers. For detailed information candidates visit official website ctet.nic.in Or cbse.gov.in Can check on.





