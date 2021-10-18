cbse Datesheet: CBSE Exam 2022 Date: CBSE Term-1 Exam will start from 15th November? The board has given this important information – fake date sheet and schedule notice by cbse, check here

Highlights Whether CBSE datesheet has been released or not? The board gave this information.

Claim in Fake Notice – Term-1 Exam will start from this date.

Necessary details have to be checked on the datesheet.

CBSE Datesheet and Schedule 2022: CBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet will be released on the official website at any time. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently released the datesheet and schedule for the CBSE Term-1 examination. Rumors have been circulating on social media ahead of the release of the CBSE datesheet. CBSE has issued necessary notice in this regard.



The Board (CBSE) has provided the required information to the students through its official Twitter handle. CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said that the board has not announced the schedule of the exam which is going viral on social media.

In fact, the fake CBSE Datesheet 2022 for Term 1 is becoming increasingly viral on social media platforms. It is also claimed that CBSE Term 1 examinations of 10th and 12th classes will start from November 15. An official of the board has confirmed that the datesheet is fake and the board will soon release the original CBSE exam date sheet 2022 PDF on the official website cbse.nic.in.

Also read: CBSE Datesheet 2022: From here you can download CBSE Term-1 Datesheet, Term-2 Exam in March-April

Check out these details in the CBSE Datesheet 2022

The CBSE Term 1 Date Sheet will contain all the necessary information such as the time, date, day and subject name of the CBSE Term 1 exam. This year, CBSE will today release the date sheet of 10th and 12th exams on 18th October 2021. Earlier, the CBSE had said that the board would conduct the Class X and XII examinations in two terms. The CBSE Term 1 exam will be held in November-December and Term 2 in March-April 2022.

Also read: English Tips: Learn the important tips on how to prepare English for competitive exams

Exam sample

According to the new circular, the CBSE Term 1 exam will be of objective type and the exam will be of 90 minutes duration. Questions will be asked from the first part of the Reasoning course. Last year, 10th and 12th board exams could not be held due to Kovid-1 pandemic. Students were promoted to the following classes in the evaluation criteria.

The CBSE Datesheet 2022 will be released here