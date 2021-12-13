CBSE English Question Paper: CBSE removes controversial questions from 10th English paper, students will get full marks – CBSE 10th Exam 2021 CBSE removes English pass 1 from English question paper

Highlights An excerpt from an English paper has been disputed.

Excerpt from CBSE.

All students will be given answers to this question.

CBSE Std 10 Term 1 Exam: The board has withdrawn the controversy after a controversy erupted over a controversial question posed in an English paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education’s 10th examination. CBSE has issued notice in this regard. The Board issued a notice stating that “Excerpt No. 1 from the English Paper X is not in accordance with the Board’s guidelines and, based on the feedback received, the Board has referred the matter to the case experts for review.” Based on their recommendation, it has been decided to remove Excerpt No. 1 and related questions from the paper. In return students will be given full marks.

Q.

The contentious issue reached Parliament

Congress President Sonia Gandhi raised the issue of controversial question in the Lok Sabha. In the Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi said that a very offensive excerpt was given in the CBSE 10th exam, in which it was written – “Women’s freedom is the main cause of many social and family problems” and “Wives take their own lives”. Listen to the husbands, because the children and the servants are undisciplined.

CBSE Exam: Tomorrow 12th Chemistry Exam, see sample paper for good marks



She said, “I am raising the concerns of children, parents, teachers and educators and strongly objecting to such anti-women content. Such material reflects the poor quality of education. This is against the rules of a progressive and strong society.

Let us tell you, yesterday students and many teachers raised questions about the 10th English paper taken by CBSE. He said there were several errors in the paper, after which the CBSE issued an explanation. The board has withdrawn the controversy after a controversy erupted over a controversial question posed in an English paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education’s 10th examination.