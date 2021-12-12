cbse exam 2022: cbse 12th board exam 2022: see cbse 12th accountancy paper, sample and sample paper

Highlights CBSE major subject board exams are underway.

Paper of 12th Accountancy on 13th December.

Check the exam sample and sample paper here.

CBSE 12th Board Exam 2022: CBSE Term-1 Class 12th Board 2022 Major Subject Examinations (CBSE 12th Board Examination 2022) have started from 01st December. Accountancy Examination (CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Board Examination 2022) Subject Code 055 will be conducted on 13th December 2021 (Monday). The exam will be of 40 marks, which will take one and half hour (90 minutes) to complete. Twelfth Accountancy paper has three parts and a total of 69 questions will be asked. For the convenience of the students, full details of the examination sample and sample paper can be seen here.



Sample of CBSE 12th Accountancy Exam (CBSE 12th Accountancy Exam 2022)

This paper consists of three parts I, II and III. The first part is compulsory for all students, the second part is financial statement analysis and the third part is computerized accounting. Students are given the option to choose any one of them. Each section will also have an internal selection option.

Part 1 has three sections A, B and C. A has questions 1 to 18 and B has questions 19 to 36. You will need to answer 15 questions each. Part C will have questions from 37 to 41.

Part II has two sections – A and B. Section A has 42 to 48 questions, you have to try any five questions and section B has 49 to 55 questions. You have to try 6 questions.

Section A of Part III has 49 to 62 questions, any 5 questions you want to ask. And section B has questions from 63 to 69. You have to try 6 questions.

All questions have the same marks. No negative marking.

Students can also prepare from sample paper to get good marks in CBSE 12th board exams. 12th Accountancy Sample Paper and Marking Scheme (CBSE 12th Accountancy Sample Paper and Marking Scheme) can be downloaded by following the link given below.

CBSE 12th Accountancy Sample Paper and Marking Scheme

Below is a sample paper and marking scheme for all subjects …