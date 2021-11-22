CBSE Exam 2022: Schools in Delhi closed: All schools in Delhi will remain closed till further orders, CBSE Term-1 related updates – Schools in Delhi will remain closed till further orders, Check CBSE Term-1 Exam Updates

Schools closed in Delhi Air poisoning after Kovid-19 is suffocating Delhi-NCR. Given the increase in air pollution, the Delhi government is making every effort. Therefore, it has been decided to keep the school closed till further orders. On November 13, the Delhi government had ordered closure of schools till November 20 in the wake of severe air pollution, but this has now been extended till further orders, the Delhi government’s NCT education directorate said on Sunday.



The Delhi government had earlier decided to close all schools till further orders on November 17, which has now been extended. The official directive issued by the DoE said, “All government, government aided, unaided, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board schools will remain closed till further orders.” However, online classes will continue. It further said, “All school principals have been instructed to disseminate this information to students, staff, SMC members and parents.”

CBSE Board Exam Update (CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022)

It has been decided to close all schools in the state due to air pollution. In such a situation, confusion has arisen regarding CBSE Term-1 examination. This decision will not affect the board exams (CBSE board exam 2022), the Directorate of Education has clarified in its order. The instructions issued by the DOE said, “Examinations for board classes will be conducted in accordance with the guidelines issued earlier.”

CBSE Board Exam Dates (CBSE Board Exam 2022 Date)

Exams for 10th Term-1 minor subjects are starting from 17th November. The examination for major subjects will be held from November 30 to December 11. At the same time, the examinations for the 12th minor subjects will start from November 16 and the examinations for the major subjects will be held from 01 to 22 December 2021.

AQI is still above 300 in Delhi

As of Sunday morning, Delhi’s overall air quality remained in the “extremely poor” range, with officials predicting strong winds could improve Delhi’s AQI. AQI was reported at 377 in the morning and 374 in the evening in the national capital on Saturday morning. Indeed, AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “bad”, 301 to 400 “extremely bad” and 401 to 500 “severe”. ‘.

