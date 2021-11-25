cbse Exam Guidelines: CBSE Term 1 Exam: 10th, 12th major subject exams will start from 30th November, know these important guidelines – check important guidelines from 30th November for cbse class 10 12 term 1 major subjects

CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct examinations in major subjects of Class X from November 30 to December 11. At the same time, the examination of 12th standard students will be held from 1st December to 22nd December. CBSE is currently conducting examinations for minor subjects (CBSE Term 1 Major Examination 2022). This is the first time that the CBSE board has taken the exam in the form of two term and multiple choice questions (MCQ).



CBSE Term 1 Exam Guidelines: Here are the guidelines



Below are important guidelines for exam day, which students should follow:

The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. Students will be given 20 minutes to read the paper.

Students must carry a blue or black ball point pen to fill in the answers on the OMR sheet. The use of pencil will be considered as use of inappropriate means.

Prohibited items at the examination center include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones and other electronic gadgets.

Candidates will have to go to the examination hall with their own mask and hand sanitizer.

Students have to follow all the instructions and SOP at the examination center.

CBSE hall ticket is required for admission in examination centers. Students can check Term 1 roll number at cbse.gov.in. Students must use their user ID and password to download the CBSE Term 1 Admit Card.

Practical exams will be held in schools till December 23. There will be no external examiners for practical evaluation and the school will conduct the examination with the teacher of the school concerned. Students should check the authenticity of any information related to the exam on the official website of the board.