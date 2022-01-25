cbse Exam Preparation Tips: CBSE 12th Term 2 Exam: These tips will be useful for exam preparation, must be followed

CBSE 12th Board Term 2 Exam (CBSE 12th Term 2 Exam 2022) will start from March and April. The Board will soon issue Term 2 CBSE Date Sheet (CBSE 12th Term 2 Exam Date Sheet). Twelfth standard paper has already been announced by the board. If you want good marks in 12th board exams, start preparing as soon as possible, because now there is about one to one and half month left. Also, keep in mind that the exam pattern is different for this term, so you need to change your study pattern accordingly. We have come up with the best study plan and tips to help you prepare for your exam.

There are many other things to keep in mind before you start preparing for the CBSE 12th Board Term 2 exam. In this exam you will be asked subjective questions. Students will be given 2 hours for each subject in the exam. Students in class 12 will be asked to demonstrate 35 marks in each subject and the remaining 40 marks. Students should prepare a preparation plan based on their curriculum. The study material in this exam is divided into two parts, consisting of MCQ and theory part. You can get good marks if you follow some special tips while preparing for the exam step by step.



Give each subject equal time



Dates for this exam may not be announced yet, but you should know that your time is limited. Therefore, care must be taken to ensure equal time for preparation of all subjects. Giving equal time for each subject will help you to prepare equally. This strategy will boost your confidence for all the exams.

Prepare yourself by taking light topics



There are a lot of people who take difficult subjects and prepare themselves, you can do it too. But remember, if your course is incomplete and you have less time, start your preparation with light or simple subjects. Keep up the good content last time. Otherwise you may fall behind due to lack of time. So, don’t wait till the end to find the real weight of the subjects. Analyze the important topics in the previous year’s paper and plan accordingly. Solve the previous year’s question paper by case.

Practice from CBSE question papers



It is very important to practice while preparing the CBSE question paper. It is to be noted that CBSE Class-12V Term-2 examination is being conducted for the first time. However, the examination is being conducted subjectively. In this way, you can solve the previous year’s questions by chapter from the collected books. Apart from this, model papers of all the subjects issued by the board can also be solved. It will help you a lot in your preparation.

Take the help of notes for last minute revisions



Take the help of handwritten notes for last minute review of exam preparation. As you understand your curriculum, make clear and concise notes. Write flow charts, diagrams, important formulas and all the important points in your revision. Even if your exam is subjective, ensuring a good grasp of the concepts will help you to verbalize the subjective answers easily.

Also read: Bihar Board 12th Exam 2022: In the last week, thus prepare for the board exam



Solve a sample paper on a topic every day



There are so many types it’s hard to say. Such as mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology. Try to solve a sample paper on one of these topics daily. These sample papers will help you to get acquainted with the CBSE Class 12th Term 2 exam pattern.

Analyze honest performance



If you want to prepare honestly for your exam, take care of your performance while solving the sample paper or previous year’s paper. Notice what subject you are spending more or less time on. This will tell you how much time you have to devote to each subject. Remember their chapters along with the analysis of the topics. Some chapters will be very simple, which will be ready soon. When you realize your shortcomings, you can easily fill them.