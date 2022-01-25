cbse Exam Preparation Tips: CBSE 12th Term 2 Exam: These tips will be useful for exam preparation, must be followed
Give each subject equal time
Dates for this exam may not be announced yet, but you should know that your time is limited. Therefore, care must be taken to ensure equal time for preparation of all subjects. Giving equal time for each subject will help you to prepare equally. This strategy will boost your confidence for all the exams.
Prepare yourself by taking light topics
There are a lot of people who take difficult subjects and prepare themselves, you can do it too. But remember, if your course is incomplete and you have less time, start your preparation with light or simple subjects. Keep up the good content last time. Otherwise you may fall behind due to lack of time. So, don’t wait till the end to find the real weight of the subjects. Analyze the important topics in the previous year’s paper and plan accordingly. Solve the previous year’s question paper by case.
Practice from CBSE question papers
It is very important to practice while preparing the CBSE question paper. It is to be noted that CBSE Class-12V Term-2 examination is being conducted for the first time. However, the examination is being conducted subjectively. In this way, you can solve the previous year’s questions by chapter from the collected books. Apart from this, model papers of all the subjects issued by the board can also be solved. It will help you a lot in your preparation.
Take the help of notes for last minute revisions
Take the help of handwritten notes for last minute review of exam preparation. As you understand your curriculum, make clear and concise notes. Write flow charts, diagrams, important formulas and all the important points in your revision. Even if your exam is subjective, ensuring a good grasp of the concepts will help you to verbalize the subjective answers easily.
Solve a sample paper on a topic every day
There are so many types it’s hard to say. Such as mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology. Try to solve a sample paper on one of these topics daily. These sample papers will help you to get acquainted with the CBSE Class 12th Term 2 exam pattern.
Analyze honest performance
If you want to prepare honestly for your exam, take care of your performance while solving the sample paper or previous year’s paper. Notice what subject you are spending more or less time on. This will tell you how much time you have to devote to each subject. Remember their chapters along with the analysis of the topics. Some chapters will be very simple, which will be ready soon. When you realize your shortcomings, you can easily fill them.
