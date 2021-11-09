cbse exam preparation tips in hindi: CBSE Exam Tips: Get 100% marks in CBSE Board Exam? So follow these 7 tips – CBSE exam preparation tips how to get 100 in Hindi

Highlights The schedule is important for the CBSE board

Don’t go for less that your full potential

Follow these tips for full marks

CBSE Exam Preparation Tips in Hindi: This time CBSE board will conduct 10th and 12th examinations in two terms. The first term of the exam will start on December 3 and will continue till December 22. Experts believe that these two term exams will be more beneficial for the students. This will give students more time to practice and prepare for board exams, experts say. However, even after this, students have to be careful about their preparation.



1. Plan well

The preparation for any exam is planned, so decide which subject to study first before starting the preparation. If you do not know how to study the subject by division then you can take full help of your teacher. This will cover all your topics that are likely to be asked.

2. Schedule required

Proper preparation of papers will reduce the stress of the exam. This will be possible only if you make a schedule and study on a regular basis. So that all the topics can be presented properly. If there are 25 days left in the exam and you want to read 20-20 subjects of all subjects, read one subject of each subject daily, divide the time according to the difficulty and ease of each subject, such as subject. Such as mathematics and science. You can devote 1 hour and 45 minutes to subjects like Hindi and English. At the same time, spend the remaining 5 days reviewing all your topics. Remember that out of 24 hours of the day, limit reading to 12 hours per day. In this too, it is necessary to rest in the middle.

3. Old question paper solution

The best way to prepare for the exam is to practice the old question paper, but while practicing keep in mind that the entire question paper has to be solved within the stipulated time. It is very important for you to improve your time management habits as it will be easier to manage time during exams. This method really prepares the students for the exam environment. It will also help the students to master the technique of scoring.

4. Don’t go around preparing

If you want to get good marks, don’t die on any subject, try to understand. It often happens that the questions are changed in a way that the students do not understand. So students get scared when they see these questions. In such a situation, instead of memorizing the topic, it is important to understand it and give the paper, then you will know the answer to every question related to that topic. This will also complete your course and you will know the answer to every question related to the subject in the exam.

5. Don’t go over the subject

Most of the students have this bad habit, students study simple subjects first and leave out the difficult ones later, this makes the exam time closer and reduces the time for that difficult chapter. Which they cannot prepare properly. Remember this is a board exam, for which your syllabus should be complete. Therefore, students are advised to give equal time to both difficult and easy subjects.

6. Make notes

This is the best solution for board exams. The notes you make will always help you. Make careful notes as you read or review. At the end of the exam, when the time is short, these things will be of great use to you. So don’t be negligent in reviewing old reading and reading what you are studying or making notes of it. Set daily goals and keep improving your notes accordingly.

7. Stay away from gadgets and social media

If you want to get good marks in board exams, keep your electronic gadget in your closet and don’t forget to go on social media. If necessary, make your own schedule, for example, you can set aside half an hour in the morning or evening. If you keep your mobile with you constantly, social media will distract you, so your time will be wasted and your preparation will be incomplete.