CBSE Exam Repeat Tips: Follow these tips and strategies for repetition in the last days of board exams, you will get good marks – cbse exam 2022 repeat tips to follow for good marks

CBSE Exam Repeat Tips: Follow these tips and strategies for repetition in the last days of board exams

The schedule of CBSE 10th and 12th exams 2022 (CBSE 10th 12th exams 2022) has been announced and according to the date sheet, the exams will start from 26th April. Students have less than one month left in the exam and students have completed the preparation. No matter how much preparation is done, students often get stressed and their preparation goes awry. It requires better revision tips and strategies. Let’s find out what tips students can use at the last minute to get good grades.Taking time for each topic while reviewing means you are focusing on all the topics. Students can divide the time by modifying one chapter per day for each subject or all the chapters of one subject in one day. It is better to review one issue of each subject every day as it will not make you bored.You can also start reviewing topics that you are already good at. This will help you build confidence and prepare well for other subjects.

2- Review the important topics carefully

Although you will need to review the entire syllabus, it is important to review the important topics over and over again. Important subjects include those sections in which the weight of marks is high.



3- Practice old papers and sample papers of one subject every week

Knowing everything and not being able to write in the exam is a common problem facing many students. But to deal with this problem students can start solving some old question papers or sample papers every week. This helps you to manage your time when you are present on the day of the exam.



4- Take short breaks during study

As the exam approaches, students study for hours and forget to take a break. This creates stress and irritability in the students. It is important to study, but it is also important to take breaks. You can see a small piece of sitcom while having lunch or dinner. Sometimes taking a nap in the middle can make you feel energized and your mind can be refreshed.