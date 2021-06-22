cbse extends ctet certificate validity from 7 years to lifetime

CTET certificate validity: After the release of the notification by NCTE, CBSE has increased the validity of CTET to Lifetime. It is being considered as a big relief for the youth who want to become a teacher.

CTET certificate validity: After the release of the notification by the National Council of Teacher Education on June 9, 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education has also announced to increase the validity of CTET. According to the new rules, now the CTET certificate will be valid for lifetime. That is, instead of seven years, it will be considered valid for life. The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has informed in an official notice that the CTET certificate will now be valid for life. Earlier this certificate was valid for 7 years.

CBSE took this decision after the recommendation of NCTE

National Council for Teacher Education ( NCTE CBSE has taken this decision after issuing necessary notice in this regard on 9 June 2021. NCTE vide letter no. NCTE-Reg1011/78/2020-US(Regulation)-HQ/99954-99992 dated 09.06.2021 has informed all about its decision to extend the validity period of CTET for life . Along with this, NCTE has also modified its earlier rules.

CTET exam is conducted every year by CBSE. The Teacher Eligibility Test is a mandatory requirement for all those who wish to apply for teaching posts for classes 1 to 8 in central government schools. The exams usually held in July and December have been postponed. This year there is no new notice issued by the board for the July 2021 exam.

CTET certificate validity 2020

National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test ( CTET ) has been decided to increase the validity from seven years to life. The candidate now needs to clear the CTET exam only once in his life. Because NCTE has now increased its validity from 7 years to life. This important decision was taken by the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) in the 50th General Body Meeting held on 29 September 2020, which was notified on 9 June.

CTET exam is held twice a year

CTET exam is conducted twice in a year. Once in July the second time in December. Central Council of Secondary Education Central Teacher Eligibility Test twice a year ( CTET ) organizes. The candidates included in the paper-1 of CTET are eligible to teach for the primary i.e. from class I to class 5. Whereas the candidates appearing in Paper-2 are considered eligible to teach from class 6 to class 8. Candidates are free to appear in either Paper-I or Paper-II or both the papers.

