CBSE: How to recognize stress during exams – Fear of depression during exams

Maharashtra Board of Education, CBSE and other boards have tried to alleviate the problems of examiners through counselors, helplines and model papers. Even so, on exam days there is often stress in front of students. Students start behaving like suda. Excessive stress causes students not to communicate properly with anyone and alienates them from the family. Staying in this position for several days in a row increases the chances of students becoming depressed. So, consult your parents or board counselor so that you can take the exam properly.



How to identify test stress

Physical mental

Insomnia – a phobia of stress or exams

Headache or migraine-depression

Fast or slow breathing – loss of concentration

gy allergy-low confidence

Digestive problems – underestimate yourself

Find a solution by following these precautions

Avoid confusion, do not and do not

Don’t miss the schedule and don’t let your confidence go down

Dedicate yourself to the goal, balance eating and drinking

Get enough sleep, don’t sleep and study

Think positive, avoid reactions

Keep in touch with friends, do not consume cigarettes and alcohol

Keep this in mind if you are taking the exam

Examination is not more important than life. Accept the real situation with restraint and restraint.

After writing each paper, be sure to evaluate and analyze it.

If mistakes are made, plan to correct them.

Relax yourself after writing each paper.

If you have any doubts or questions, resolve them immediately.

In an emergency, seek help from a school, college or board helpline.

Always keep yourself happy without getting frustrated under any circumstances.