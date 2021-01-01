CBSE: How to recognize stress during exams – Fear of depression during exams
How to identify test stress
Physical mental
Insomnia – a phobia of stress or exams
Headache or migraine-depression
Fast or slow breathing – loss of concentration
gy allergy-low confidence
Digestive problems – underestimate yourself
Find a solution by following these precautions
Avoid confusion, do not and do not
Don’t miss the schedule and don’t let your confidence go down
Dedicate yourself to the goal, balance eating and drinking
Get enough sleep, don’t sleep and study
Think positive, avoid reactions
Keep in touch with friends, do not consume cigarettes and alcohol
Keep this in mind if you are taking the exam
Examination is not more important than life. Accept the real situation with restraint and restraint.
After writing each paper, be sure to evaluate and analyze it.
If mistakes are made, plan to correct them.
Relax yourself after writing each paper.
If you have any doubts or questions, resolve them immediately.
In an emergency, seek help from a school, college or board helpline.
Always keep yourself happy without getting frustrated under any circumstances.
