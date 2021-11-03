CBSE Latest News: CBSE Exam: Learn Simple Tips on How to Prepare Biology for CBSE Board Exam – CBSE Exam 2022 Class 12 Board Biology Exam Tips

Highlights The NCERT book will help a lot

Schedule a biology subject in advance

Learn CBSE exam tips here

CBSE Board Exam Biology: The CBSE board exams are just a few weeks away. This time 10th, 12th board 2022 exams will be held in two terms. According to a circular issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Term-1 examinations for Class X and XII will start from November and may end by December 2022. In such a situation, all the students of class X-XII have started preparing. Twelfth grade students, especially those studying biology, have to work harder. Because after 12th grade, they have to go through tough exams like medical.

If you also want to pursue a career in medicine, it is important that you not only get good marks in biology in your major but also understand the concept of the subject. But biology is a subject in which getting good grades is not enough for everyone.

Repetition

Biology is a subject that is less studied, because it requires study with interest. It is very important to review the biology along with the study, if you do not do this, you can forget everything in the exam. It is important for you to review what you read in biology during the exam.

Must read NCERT book

If you are worried about the subject of Biology, keep in mind that most of the questions of CBSE Board Exam are prepared from the books of NCERT, so it is important for you to prepare the subject of Biology from the books of NCERT. It is important to read every subject given in NCERT carefully, most of the questions in this exam come from NCERT’s book.

Prepare according to the syllabus

The only way to get good marks in any exam is to study according to its syllabus. This time the exam is held in two terms so there is not much problem. According to your syllabus, in addition to reading carefully every point in biology, keep ticking the syllabus to see how much you have read and how much you have not. This will not interfere with your preparation.

Figure required

Figure plays the most important role in biology. So along with reading the subject, practice making a figure and also try to understand how that figure is related to the figure. If you want, you can explain each subject with the help of diagrams, you can explain a question with theory and diagram, it looks very beautiful and also gives good marks in it.

Sample paper

If you want to get good marks in Biology, you need to solve a sample or model paper along with the entire course. This will give you an idea of ​​what will be asked in the upcoming exam. Solving the sample paper boosts your confidence for the final exam.

Flash card

If you are preparing a biology subject by making flash cards or charts, it is very beneficial for you. Flash cards and tables can be read easily and quickly, especially if you have less time for exams. Here are some tips for those biology students who will be taking the CBSE 12th board exam this year. By following these tips, you can easily get good marks in difficult subjects like biology.