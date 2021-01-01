CBSE Latest News: CBSE News: Good News! Now the result can be verified, CBSE has stated the method – CBSE Result 2021 Class 10th 12th Result Dispute Resolution Policy for Verification Process

This is good news for students who have passed CBSE 10th and 12th this year. If you are not satisfied with your result, you have no choice but to take the exam. The CBSE Board is giving you the opportunity to get results / marks verification (CBSE Marks Verification 2021). To this end, the Board has issued a new Dispute Resolution Policy (CBSE Dispute Resolution Policy). Detailed here, understand how you can take advantage of it?

The Board has divided the outcome into four categories. A deadline for all to apply has also been issued. Understand these types first and then the way to deal with them and then the required dates:

Type 1 and 2 – As per the instructions issued by CBSE, the results committee prepared the results and uploaded them on the board’s website for calculation. If students are not satisfied with the marks they get, they can ask their school principal to verify their results.

Type 3 – Without the student applying, if the results committee themselves feel that they have made a mistake while calculating or uploading or any other.

Type 4 – Disputes over outcome strategies. This policy has been approved by the Supreme Court. If anyone has a problem with the policy, he / she will fall into Type-4 category.

What kind of disputes will be resolved

Type 1- Students will first write to their school principal to verify the results. It should contain the full details of your claim and its basis. The principal will send it to the same result committee that prepared the result. The committee will scrutinize it as per the CBSE Outcome Policy 2021. All records and documents will be checked. If no errors are found, the school will send a reply to the student. In addition, records of all these cases will also be kept.

Type 2- If the Committee finds any discrepancies in the results under the Type 1 procedure, the Committee will inform the Principal along with the required documents. It will also tell you how this mistake happened and how it affected the marks of other students. The school headmaster or committee chairperson will then send it to the concerned CBSE Regional Office (CBSE RO). It will be inspected at the field office under CBSE policy. Necessary changes will then be made in the result table sheet. After updating in the sheet, all such cases will be sent to the CBSE headquarters so that the final result can be updated.

Applications for Type 2 will be sent to the Regional Office through the Resolution Submission for Resolution (SRSR) system. The link is available in the school login.

Type 3- Schools will send a request to the field office via SRSR. Type-3 will be selected in the request, which means there will be an incorrect calculation of points or an error when uploading the result. A committee consisting of 4 people will investigate this.

1. Deputy Commissioner of KVS / NVS or Deputy Director of State Education or City Coordinator

2. Assistant Secretary (Examination) of CBSE

3. Principal of KVS or NVS

4. Principal of an independent school

This committee will make its recommendation to the concerned field office. Field officials will verify it. If the claim is true, necessary changes will be made in the result, which will be sent to the CBSE headquarters. The school will also be notified.

CBSE Marks Verification 2021 Schedule: Important Dates

For Type 1 – Students have to apply from 09th August to 11th August. The results committee will have time to verify from August 10 to August 13, 2021.

Type 2 – The school is to send a statement between August 11 and August 14. The results committee will complete the verification between August 12 and August 16.

Type 3- The statement is to be sent between August 10 and August 12. The results committee will have time from August 11 to August 14 to verify.

Click here to read the instructions issued by the Board regarding CBSE Result Verification 2021.

