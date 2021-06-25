cbse launch new portal can help you get duplicate certificates marksheets from home

CBSE has launched a new portal to provide duplicate copies to the students, which will prove to be cost-effective. Also, through this portal, people will be able to get duplicate documents by meeting at home.

New Delhi. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a new portal named DADS (Duplicate Academic Document System) to provide duplicate copies of various certificates and marksheets to the students in a simple manner. It is being considered as a big step of CBSE in terms of the problems of the students. This will provide great relief to the students during and after the Corona pandemic.

Now get duplicate documents sitting at home

Duplicate Academic Document System aka DADS can help students to get their duplicate documents from the comfort of their homes. A statement issued by the board said that CBSE receives several requests from students for duplicate copies of their academic documents as they get lost or mutilated. To solve this problem, CBSE’s Department of Information Technology (DADS) has recently developed the Duplicate Academic Documentation System which will prove to be less time, less cost and hassle-free.

How to apply for documents

Students can now get duplicate mark sheet, passing certificate, migration certificate etc through this online portal. For this students have to log on to the website www.cbse.nic.in and apply at https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/dads/home.aspx link for procedure and options. The Regional Offices, on receipt of the application, will print the academic documents and send them to the students through Speed ​​Post. A tracking system will help the students to track the application status and send the details. However, this portal will also give an option to the students to choose a digital copy as well as a printed copy of the academic document.

