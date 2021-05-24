CBSE Launches Important Initiative For Class 12, Class 10 Board Students. Details Here

CBSE Launches Important Initiative For Class 12, Class 10 Board College students. Details Here





New Delhi: After a profitable launch of the CBSE Dost For Life app on tenth Might 2021, CBSE for the twenty fourth consecutive 12 months, has additionally began its annual tele counselling for the category X and XII college students and oldsters by the devoted Toll-Free quantity 1800 11 8004.

Along with the 83 consultants accessible on CBSE Dost For Life app, there are 24 Principals, Counsellors from CBSE affiliated colleges throughout the nation, and consultants who will stay accessible from 09:30 AM to 05:30 PM, Monday to Friday on this toll-free quantity, to assist college students and oldsters.

Throughout the pandemic, CBSE has taken a number of new initiatives such because the Guide on Psychological well being and wellness, Dost For Life app, and sequence of webinars meant to maintenance the psychosocial properly being and psychological wellness of scholars, lecturers and oldsters and would proceed to take action.