CBSE launches tabulation portal for preparing 12th result 2021

CBSE 12th Result 2021: CBSE has activated the tabulation portal for schools from today to prepare the results of class 12th like class 10th. The portal will help the schools in preparing the result.

CBSE 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the tabulation portal for the preparation of class 12 results. CBSE has launched this portal to help schools. The board says that the tabulation portal will prove to be very helpful in preparing the result. With the help of this portal all CBSE Schools will upload the Marks of the students which will be used along with other data in the portal to prepare the class 12 result.

The board will be in touch with every school till the result is out

CBSE ( CBSE ) has said in a statement issued regarding the portal that a sequence of all activities has been prepared. Now it is being activated on the portal. CBSE has also made it clear that the board will be in touch with every school till the results are declared. So that there is no problem related to the result. At the same time, preparations are being made to set up a help desk to help the schools engaged in preparing the 10th-12th result, which will resolve any doubts they may have.

Will help in preparing fast and accurate results

CBSE has launched Tabulation Portal in record time. Tabulation Portal ) has been developed. The board claims about this portal that it will not only give this accuracy but will also speed up the result calculation process. Earlier, CBSE had launched a portal for class X. The system provided in the portal will reduce the time taken in the calculation work. At the same time, it will reduce the time taken and reduce many other problems. On the other hand, CBSE IT Director Antriksh Johri said that CBSE had prepared a similar portal for class 10 result tabulation. Now this portal has been made available to all the schools.

