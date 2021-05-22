CBSE Likely To Hold Class 12 Exam Only For Major Subjects, Proposes 2 Options To Education Ministry

CBSE Likely To Hold Class 12 Exam Only For Major Topics, Proposes 2 Options To Education Ministry





CBSE Board Exams 2021 Newest Information Immediately: Hours after the Ministry of Education introduced that it has known as an important assembly on Sunday to determine on pending Class 12 board exams, media stories on Saturday claimed that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will more likely to maintain Class 12 Board examination just for the foremost topics. In response to a report by Indian Specific, the CBSE has proposed two choices to the Education Ministry for conducting the Class 12 Board exams for main topics. Notably, these proposals from the CBSE can be mentioned on the assembly of the state training ministers and state training secretaries on Sunday. The essential assembly can be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday and can be attended by Education Minister Ramesh Pohkriyal and Girls and Little one Growth Minister Smriti Irani.

As per updates, the CBSE usually presents 174 topics to Class 12 college students, of which 20 topics are thought-about as main and these topics embrace physics, chemistry, arithmetic, biology, historical past, political science, enterprise research, accountancy, geography, economics, and English. A scholar of the CBSE can take a minimal of 5 topics and a most of six topics. Of those whole topics, often, 4 are main topics.

Choice 1: As per the Indian Specific report, the CBSE Has proposed two choices to the Education Ministry. Within the first choice, the Board has proposed that examinations for the foremost topics needs to be held within the "present format" and on the designated examination centres. The board once more acknowledged that for the minor topics, the marks might be calculated based mostly on the efficiency within the main topics. Nonetheless, this feature wants one month of pre-exam actions and two months for conducting the exams and declaration of outcomes and one other 45 days for compartment exams. Notably, this primary choice might be applied if the CBSE has a window of three months.

Choice 2: If the Centre agrees to the second choice of the CBSE, then the examinations can be carried out in two phases. This phasing has been recommended by the CBSE protecting in thoughts the continuing pandemic throughout the nation. The places the place the scenario is conducive may have their exams within the first section, and the remaining non-conducive areas within the second section. Nonetheless, each the phases can be held two weeks aside.

Notably, the CBSE has additionally proposed that if any scholar will not be capable of seem for an examination resulting from COVID19 may have one other alternative to seem for it.

Final month, the CBSE had introduced the choice to cancel the Class 10 Board examination and defer the examination for Class 12 college students as a result of second wave of pandemic. Nonetheless, on Could 1, the Board introduced a particular marking scheme for Class 10 college students in its affiliated colleges.