cbse news: cbse exam 2022: the possibility of a third wave of covid-19 has increased the demand for online exams, this is the update – cbse exam 2022 latest news, datesheet, admission card and more information here

Highlights CBSE Term-1 Exam will be held in November-December 2021.

Admission will be issued soon.

Demand for online exams due to Kovid-19.

CBSE Exam 2022 Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10th and 12th Board Term-1 examinations in November-December 2021. The CBSE has made a number of changes to this year’s board exams in view of the Kovid-19 epidemic. The Board Examination (CBSE Examination 2022) will be conducted in Terms 1 and 2. The Term-1 exam will be based on multiple choice questions (MCQ), students can take the CBSE board exam in Home Town, many changes have been made in the syllabus including cuts. But students are not happy with the offline exam.



Fear of the third wave of Covid-19

Users are demanding CBSE exam 2022 online, citing the possibility of a third wave of Kovid-19 on social media. However, no update has been issued by the board or the central government on the issue. The board has already published the dates of major and minor subjects of 10th and 12th term-1 examinations on their official website, students are now waiting for their admission card (CBSE Admission Card 2021).

CBSE Admission Card 2021

CBSE will soon issue tickets for 10th, 12th Term-1 Exam (CBSE Exam 2022 Term-1). After issuing the admission card, students can go to the official website of the board cbse.gov.in and download their hall tickets. The 10th Term-1 minor subject examinations will start from November 17. The examinations in major subjects will be held from November 30 to December 11. At the same time, examinations for minor subjects of 12th standard will be held from 16th November and major subjects from 01 to 22nd December 2021.

90 minute exam

The CBSE Term-1 Board Examination will be based on an objective question. Students will get 90 minutes for the main subject examination. The duration of minor subjects is given on the date sheet and question paper. Students will get 20 minutes to read the question paper. Considering the cold season, the papers will start at half past ten in the morning instead of half past ten in the morning.

CBSE Term-2 Exam in March-April 2022

The Board will conduct Term-2 Examination in March-April 2022. However, whether Term-2 is objective or subjective, its decision will be made taking into account the Covid-19 situation. The final result of CBSE (CBSE Result 2022) will be declared only after the examination of Terms 1 and 2. The board will not place students in the pass, compartment or required repeat category after the first exam is over.