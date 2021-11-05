cbse News: CBSE Term-1 Admissions Coming Soon, 45-50 days Examination for Total 189 Subjects, Roll Number will be uploaded on this day – cbse is giving a total of 189 subjects, Term 1 Admission and Roll Number Update here

Highlights New notice issued by CBSE.

A total of 189 subjects will be examined.

Term-1 tickets will be issued soon.

CBSE Latest News, CBSE Admit Card 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th and 12th Term-1 Board Examinations are starting from 16th and 17th November 2021. With little time left before the board exams begin, students are eagerly awaiting their admissions (CBSE Admissions 2021). The CBSE will issue the admission card for the Term-1 exam a few days before the exam.



When will the CBSE Admission Card be issued (CBSE Term-1 Admission Card 2021 kab)

As per official notification, CBSE will issue CBSE Term-1 Exam Roll No. on 9th November 2021. Admission will be issued after uploading the roll number. Once the admission card is issued, 10th and 12th class students can check and download their admission card by going to the official website of CBSE cbse.gov.in with the help of their roll number.

When are Term 1 and 2 exams?

According to a circular issued by the CBSE on July 5, 2021, in view of the corona virus (Covid 19) epidemic, board examinations for Class X and XII will be conducted in two terms. Term-1 exams will be held in November-December 2021 while Term-2 exams will be held in March-April 2022.

A total of 189 subject board exams will run for 45 to 50 days

This time CBSE will conduct Term-1 Board Examination for 189 subjects. This includes 75 subjects of 10th standard and 114 subjects of 12th standard. The total duration of the examination will be around 45-50 days if all the subjects are taken. Therefore, CBSE will conduct the examination of the prescribed subjects in all the affiliated schools in India and abroad by fixing the date sheet. A list of all subjects with code can be checked in the notice below.

90 minutes offline objective type exam

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Examination 2021 will be of objective type which will take a total of 90 minutes to complete. Although the exams will start at 11.30 am due to cold weather, students will have to reach the examination center one hour before the start of the exams.

See instructions here

