CBSE plan for 12th class 65184 students those result are on hold

CBSE Class 12th result 2021: Students whose results have been withheld due to any reason will not be called failed by the board. CBSE has decided not to use the word fail in any result declared on its website.

CBSE Board 12th Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the 12th result. This time a record number of students have passed. Like before, this time too girls have won. On the other hand, the result of 65 thousand 184 students of CBSE has been withheld. These students are still holding their breath.

A total of 14,30,188 students had registered for the exam in class 12th this year. Out of these total regular students were 13,69,745. Out of the regular students, 13,04,561 have been declared pass. The result of 65,184 students is kept pending. Of these, 60,443 students will have their exams between August 16 and September 15. The results of the remaining students have been withheld due to some reason, they will not be called failed by the board. The reason behind this is that CBSE has decided to avoid using the word fail in any result sent to the students or declared on its website. The board has used the term ‘essential repeat’ instead of ‘fail’.

In a circular issued by CBSE before the result, it was told that the board has decided not to promote the students who were missing from online classes, preboard and half yearly examinations. Students who do not attend the online classes, appear in the preboard and half yearly examinations will be treated as absent. Similarly, students who were not in contact with the school throughout the year, did not appear in any school examination and did not attend online classes, would also be considered absent. The circular in CBSE said that schools should ensure that the results of students included in absentee category are not released. Giving zero marks to such students cannot collect their data. The board has not yet decided whether such students will get the option to take the exam or not.

If you look at the overall result of CBSE in 12th this year, 99.37% students have passed. The pass percentage of girl students was 99.67% and that of boys was 99.13%. This year 99.84% students have passed in Delhi region.

