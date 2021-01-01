CBSE Private Regular Candidates Admit Card 2021: CBSE Admit Card 2021 released for August 25 exam on cbse.gov.in

CBSE Private Regular Candidates Admit Card 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card 2021 for the special offline or improvement exam for private and regular students. Regular students should contact their respective schools for the admit card. However, the link to download the admit card has been activated for the private students. More details about the exam and admit card is now available on the official website cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Private & Regular Candidates Admit Card 2021 can be searched through candidate’s name, application number and previous year roll number. The Improvement Exam is scheduled to start from August 25, 2021 and will end on September 15, 2021.

CBSE improvement exam will be conducted offline with strict adherence to the COVID 19 protocol for both private and regular students. CBSE Private & Regular Candidates Admit Card 2021 can check and follow the steps given below to download.

CBSE Private & Regular Candidates Admit Card 2021: Download Here

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education, cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: ‘Admit Card for Private Students’ available on the website

Step 3: Enter all the required credentials to download the admit card.

Step 3: Take a print out of CBSE Private & Regular Candidates Admit Card 2021 for future reference.

Earlier, this year both CBSE Board 10th and 12th exams were canceled due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The results were declared on the basis of internal evaluation policy. The board is conducting this exam for the candidates who are not satisfied with their results.