CBSE Psychology Sample Paper: CBSE 12th Exam: See Sample Paper to get good marks in 12th Psychology Paper – Practice this Psychology Sample Paper to get good marks in CBSE 12th Exam.
Highlights
- Examinations for major subjects of class XII are underway.
- Psychology paper will have 3 sections.
- The exam will have a total of 35 marks.
The CBSE 12th Psychology Paper will have 3 sections. Section A will be 24 years old, out of which 20 questions will have to be answered. Section B will also have 24 questions and 20 questions should be answered. Section C has 12 questions and 10 questions to answer. There will be no negative marking in the exam. The exam will have a total of 35 marks.
Download CBSE 12th Psychology Sample Paper and Marking Scheme from here
Students can download the sample paper and marking scheme by clicking on the direct link given below.
CBSE 12th Psychology Sample Paper
CBSE 12th Psychology Paper Marking Scheme
Below is a sample paper and marking scheme for all subjects …
