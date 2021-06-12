CBSE Question Bank with Competency-Based Questions for 10th and 12th Class Students



After the cancellation of 2021 Board Examinations by CBSE & CISCE and different State Boards, the main target has now shifted in the direction of Board Exams 2022.

After the cancellation of 2021 Board Examinations by CBSE & CISCE and different State Boards, the main target has now shifted in the direction of Board Exams 2022. Up to date examine materials primarily based on the brand new CBSE syllabus 2021-22 is now out there available in the market. To Make Studying Easy, Oswaal Books has launched a brand new CBSE Question Bank for courses 10th & 12th 2021-22 (for 2022 Exams).

This CBSE Question Bank 2021 -22 for Class 10 & 12 is designed by professionals and subject material consultants at Oswaal Books and is strictly primarily based on the CBSE curriculum launched on thirty first March 2021.

To make sure ease of entry, the Question Bank is out there in each e-book and print codecs, which can increase college students’ data and problem their skills. In addition to together with the most recent Solved Papers with Handwritten Toppers’ Reply Sheets and Chapter-wise Self-Evaluation Assessments, this Question Bank accommodates Competency-Based Questions that may assist college students to sharpen their cognitive studying skills.

5 Options that Make Oswaal Books CBSE Question Bank very best for 2022 Board Exams

1. Solved Papers with Handwritten Topper’s Reply Sheets

What you examine is essential however the way you reply questions can also be of nice significance and could make an enormous distinction to your end result. Referring to Solved Papers and Topper’s Reply Sheets will assist the scholars familiarise themselves with the best approach of answering questions and creating correct paper presentation expertise.

2. Competency Based mostly Questions

This e book contains Visible Case-Based mostly questions, that are aligned to CBSE’s steerage specializing in Competency-Based studying. This helps college students to accumulate the required data and expertise within the utility of concepts discovered, in addition to the reinforcement of competencies.

As per the rules of CBSE, Competency-Based Questions include-

a. A number of-Alternative Questions (MCQs), Case-Based mostly Questions and Supply-Based mostly built-in questions.

b. As acknowledged within the Nationwide Training Coverage (NEP) 2020, the outdated rote-learning strategy shall be changed with a Competency-Based Framework.

Right here’s the really helpful hyperlink for CBSE Question Banks 2021 -22 for Class 10: https://bit.ly/3v4LU2Y& Class 12: https://bit.ly/2RLRpGg

3. Progressive Examine Instruments

These CBSE Question Bank 2021-22 for Class 10 & 12 is filled with progressive studying instruments, like student-centric Mnemonics, how is it achieved on the Greenboard, Know the Formulae, and Thoughts Maps specializing in the small print and in-depth points of each idea. Each chapter features a one-of-a-kind “Oswaal Studying Software,” like a QR code that brings the reader straight to the idea video, to assist them sharpen their ideas.

4. Edge-to-Edge Preparation Aids

The e book is an important help that’s inclined in the direction of meticulous studying, from Revision Notes; to assist in summarising all subjects, Generally Made Errors; to determine and rectify errors, and Answering Suggestions; to supply an summary of how one can strategy every query.

5. Self-Evaluation

This CBSE Question Bank 2021 -22 for Class 10 & 12 is supplied with unit-by-unit Self-Evaluation Assessments to assist the scholars in, self-evaluation, practising, figuring out errors and rectifying them as effectively. It contains essential examination questions that are most definitely to seem within the examination.

Why do you have to select this CBSE Question Bank for the 2022 examinations?

You need to get this examine useful resource to-

1. Bask in in depth follow with the Newest Typologies of Questions

2. For longer retention with Mnemonics

3. Blended studying with Idea Movies

4. Expertise progressive Cognitive Studying Instruments

5. Accomplish wonderful marks with student-friendly, but extremely exam-oriented content material

6. Spend money on a radical, all-encompassing, one-stop useful resource for take a look at preparation

With regards to board examination preparation, time is of the utmost significance. Oswaal CBSE Question Banks 2021 -22 for Class 10 & 12, which is out there effectively forward of schedule, will help college students in getting ample follow and honing their examination preparation process, permitting them to maneuver forward of their pals.

In addition to that, the variety of options, evaluations, and idea movies supplied with this e book, in each paperback and e-book model, is in depth, making it a extremely helpful purchase. Students ought to benefit from the advantages of this e book as quickly as doable and utilise it all through the Tutorial 12 months to enhance their examination preparation.

Disclaimer: The knowledge supplied on this Notification is solely by Oswaal Books. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any form, categorical or implied, concerning the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the data. People are subsequently urged to examine the authenticity of the data.