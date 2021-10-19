CBSE released Class 10 and 12 term one exam datesheet know whole schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for the 10th and 12th term 1 examinations. After the fake datesheet went viral on social media on Monday, CBSE released the datesheet for the first term of class 10th and 12th on its official website in the evening.

According to the datesheet released by CBSE on Monday, the 10th Term-1 examination will start from November 30. After this, the exam will be conducted on 2nd December, 3rd December, 4th December, 8th December and 9th December. The final exam will be held on December 11. The timings for all these exams have been fixed from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

At the same time, the 10th term-1 examination will start from December 1. After this the exam will be held on December 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21. The last exam will be held on 22nd December. Like 10th, 12th Term 1 exam will also be held between 11:30 am to 1 pm. During these exams, candidates will be given 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes to read the question paper.

Two term examination will be conducted for the students of this session (2021-2022). After the first term in November and December, the second term will be conducted in March – April 2022. Objective questions will be asked in the first term. In the second term, both subjective and objective type questions will be asked.

On Monday itself, the fake date sheet of term examinations also went viral on social media. After which CBSE had to refute it by tweeting. The board had tweeted saying that ‘It has come to the notice of CBSE that fake datesheets for Term-1 examination in November 2021 are being circulated on social media, due to which the students of class 10th and 12th are getting confused. It is clarified that the Board has not yet issued any official notification in this regard.