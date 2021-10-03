CBSE released sample paper for the convenience of the candidates of CTET, you will be able to check here, CTET Syllabus, exam date and more

CTET 2021: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2021 Sample Paper has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE. CTET 2021 will be conducted by CBSE. The exam will be conducted from December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022. Candidates can get more details on the official website- ctet.nic.in. CBSE has released the model test paper for both Paper I and II. CBSE has already started the registration process for appearing in the exam. The online application process will end on October 19, 2021. The last date for fee payment through Debit Card, Credit Card or E-Challan is October 20, 2021. Candidates are advised to check the complete schedule issued by CBSE once.

CTET 2021 is conducted to recruit teachers for teaching classes 1 to 8. The exam is conducted for two papers- Paper I and Paper II. The sample paper has been released by CBSE for the candidates for the type of questions asked in the exam. Meanwhile, CBSE has also released the mock test series for the candidates. Candidates can appear for the mock test to be used in the exam format by visiting the website and logging in with their login details.

CTET Paper I will be conducted for the candidates who will be teaching class 1 to 5. The candidates will be asked questions from Language I and II, Child Development and Pedagogy, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. The exam is MCQ based and is conducted for 150 marks. Candidates are advised to read the information bulletin issued by the official website before applying for the examination.

CTET Paper II will be conducted for the candidates who will teach class 6 to 8, the exam will be conducted for 150 questions and will have 150 MCQs. The candidates will be asked questions from Child Development and Pedagogy, Mathematics and Science or Social Studies and Language I and II. CTET 2021 will be conducted in many cities like Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and others. Some new exam centers for CTET exam 2021 have also been added like Ludhiana in Punjab, Hazaribagh and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and others.

