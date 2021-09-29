cbse result 2021: CBSE Result 2021: CBSE 12th compartment result declared, check here, find out when is the 10th result? – CBSE 12th compartment result 2021 announced on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Highlights CBSE XII Result 2021 Announced.

Offline exams were conducted in August-September 2021.

Out of 35 lakh students, 30% had taken the special offline exam.

CBSE Removal 2021, CBSE 12th Compartment Removal 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE Compartment Results 2021 on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Students appearing for the Compartment or Improvement Offline Examination held in August-September 2021 can now view their results on the official website of CBSE cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.



The exam was held in August-September 2021

The CBSE 12th Board Compartment Examination started from 25th August and was taken offline till 15th September 2021. Examinations were also conducted for private candidates of Class X and XII, correspondence and second chance compartment candidates. Students can check the CBSE 12th result 2021 marks by visiting their official website with the help of their roll number and school code. An easy way to check the results and direct link will appear below.

How to check CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2021: How it is

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the results link.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the link ‘Senior School Certificate Compartment Examination (XII) Result 2021’.

Step 4: Now enter your roll number and school number and click submit.

Step 5: Your result will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Also read: DU Admission News: DU’s cutoff schedule announced, first list coming on October 1

About 30 percent of the students took the special offline exam

In fact, due to the corona virus (Covid 19) outbreak this year, the CBSE board exams were canceled, for which about 35 lakh students had registered. The results were then declared on the basis of evaluation criteria i.e. internal evaluation policy. However, students were also given the option of special offline exam or correctional exam if they were unhappy with the marks obtained from the internal assessment. About 30 per cent of the total enrolled students are expected to appear for the special offline exam this year, the results of which have now been announced.

Also read: JNV Admission 2021: Admission will not be possible without these documents

When is CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2021?

After announcing the results of Class XII compartment, the Board (CBSE) will also announce the results of Class X compartment and revision examination. It is believed that the board may announce the 10th result in the first week of October. The date and time the results will be announced on the official website will be announced soon. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official site of CBSE for the latest updates.

CBSE 12th Compartment, Correction Results 2021 Link

Official website