CBSE Result 2021: CBSE Term 1 Marksheet will contain these details, see details – Check the details included in the online marksheet

Name of father and mother

Name of the school

The name of the subject

Attendance Number

Board name

Score

Grade

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE Result 2022) may soon announce the results of 10th and 12th Term 1. Students sitting for Term 1 can view their results by visiting the official website of the board cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. They will also be able to view their results via SMS. Where 10th and 12th Term 1 exams (10-12 Term 1 exams) ended in November-December. Term 2 exams will be conducted offline in April.The CBSE Online will have the following information:

Students can visit the official website of the board for results and also view via SMS.

Here is how to check CBSE Result 2021: 10V Result



Step 1First go to the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on the link ‘CBSE Result 2022 Class 10’.

Step 3- Enter the student’s roll number, school number and other details.

Step 4- Click the submit button.

Step 5- The result of CBSE class 10th will be displayed on 2022 screen.

Step 6- Take screenshots and save for future reference.

CBSE Result 2022: How to check the result of 12th standard



Step 1Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on the link ‘CBSE Result 2022 Class 12’.

Step 3- Enter the student roll number, school number, admission card ID in the appropriate field.

Step 4- Click the submit button.

Step 5- 12th Board Exam 2022 will open on CBSE screen.

Step 6- cbseresults.nic.in Results 2022 Take a printout or screenshot of class 12 and save it for future reference.