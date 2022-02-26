CBSE Result 2021: CBSE Term 1 Marksheet will contain these details, see details – Check the details included in the online marksheet
CBSE Result 2022: These details will be in the marksheet
The CBSE Online will have the following information:
- Name of father and mother
- Name of the school
- The name of the subject
- Attendance Number
- Board name
- Score
- Grade
Students can visit the official website of the board for results and also view via SMS.
Here is how to check CBSE Result 2021: 10V Result
Step 1First go to the official website cbseresults.nic.in.
Step 2- Click on the link ‘CBSE Result 2022 Class 10’.
Step 3- Enter the student’s roll number, school number and other details.
Step 4- Click the submit button.
Step 5- The result of CBSE class 10th will be displayed on 2022 screen.
Step 6- Take screenshots and save for future reference.
CBSE Result 2022: How to check the result of 12th standard
Step 1Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in.
Step 2- Click on the link ‘CBSE Result 2022 Class 12’.
Step 3- Enter the student roll number, school number, admission card ID in the appropriate field.
Step 4- Click the submit button.
Step 5- 12th Board Exam 2022 will open on CBSE screen.
Step 6- cbseresults.nic.in Results 2022 Take a printout or screenshot of class 12 and save it for future reference.
