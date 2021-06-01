CBSE Result 2021 OUT for Various Posts, Download Junior/Senior Assistant, Steno Skill Test Result & Cut Off Here





CBSE Result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Schooling (CBSE) has launched the consequence for varied posts together with Assistant Secretary, Analyst, Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant and Junior Accountant. Candidates who appeared within the CBSE Examination 2021 can now obtain their consequence and minimize off marks by the official web site of CBSE.i.e.cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Skill Test 2021 for Senior Assistant, Stenographer was held on 20 February 2021 whereas for Junior Assistant Posts, Skill Test was performed on 21 February 2021. Now, on the premise of advantage, the choice record of the candidates have been uploaded at cbse.gov.in.

The board will shortly add the marks of CBT and the results of the ability take a look at on the CBSE web site. The candidates might log in on the CBSE web site to examine their rating. The candidates who’ve certified within the CBT & Skill Test are eligible to seem within the doc verification spherical. The board will intimate to the candidates the date and time for doc verification.

The candidates are suggested to obtain the attestation kind which will probably be made obtainable on the CBSE web site and usher in duly stuffed triplicate copies of the identical together with the three units of self-attested photocopies of the paperwork on the day of doc verification.

Easy methods to obtain CBSE Skill Test 2021 Result?

Go to the official web site of CBSE.i.e.cbse.gov.in. Click on on CBSE Skill Test 2021 Result for varied posts flashing on the homepage. It’ll redirect you to a brand new web page. A PDF will probably be opened. Download CBSE Skill Test 2021 Result for Various Posts and reserve it for future reference.

Download CBSE Skill Test 2021 for Various Posts

A complete of 357 vacancies will probably be recruited by this recruitment course of. The net submission for the recruitment of Assistant Secretary, Analyst, Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant vacancies was began from 15 November to 23 December 2019. The candidates can obtain CBSE Skill Test 2021 for Various Posts by clicking on the above hyperlink.