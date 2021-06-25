CBSE Result 2021: Union Education Minister interacts with students, appeals to everyone

CBSE Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made all preparations to declare the results of the canceled examinations of class X and XII. Before declaring the results, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ interacted with the students at 4 pm on Friday. The Education Minister had a conversation of 03 minutes 42 seconds, in which he thanked PM Modi for canceling the CBSE board exams. Expressed happiness over the support of the Supreme Court on this decision and appealed to all to have faith in the CBSE evaluation process.

Why discriminate against private students?

Meanwhile, on social media, students kept asking questions regarding NEET, JEE Mains and private exam updates but they did not give any answer to it. Angered by this, students of private schools started the #saveCBSEprivatestudents campaign on Twitter. The students were hoping that the education minister would give them relief but there was no discussion on it. A Twitter user got upset and asked – why discrimination against private students?

Expressed gratitude to PM Modi

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that the health of the students is the most important concern for the government. PM Modi decided to cancel the CBSE 12th board exams, taking care of the health and safety of the students. We all thank PM Modi. CBSE has prepared the evaluation criteria, according to which the result will be declared. Evaluation of class 10, 12 students will be done on the basis of an objective scheme and it will benefit the students. Students who are not satisfied with the result will be given a chance to appear in the examination.