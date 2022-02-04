CBSE Result: CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result Coming Soon, Learn How To Check Without Internet – CBSE 10th 12th Result 2022 Release Date And Time Soon, Learn How To Check Offline

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the results of 10th and 12th. Once the results (CBSE Results 2022) are announced, students will be able to check their scorecards by visiting the official website CBSE cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. To download CBSE Term 1 scorecard, students must use their roll number and registration number. In addition, CBSE results can also be checked offline through Digilocker website or app, Umang app and without internet.Due to the corona virus (COVID 19) epidemic, 50-50 percent of the courses were included in CBCSE board exams term 1 and 2. Exams were held in November and December 2021. Students who have appeared for this exam are now awaiting the results of the board. The CBSE is expected to announce the date and time soon.

Learn how to check results without internet

CBSE results can also be checked via IVRS and SMS. To view CBSE results, students can view their results via SMS via registered phone number. To view offline results, you need to type the roll number and send it to the phone number issued by the board. Students’ results will then appear in the revert message.

No one will fail or pass!

CBSE Board Term 1 Result 2022 will not declare any student as failed, pass or compartment. In the result of term 1, marks will be written according to the subject of the students, they will not pass or fail. Fail, pass or repeat or compartment final result i.e. CBSE Term 2 combined result will be declared. CBSE Term 2 exams in March-April 2022 will be based on short and long type questions. After announcing the result of Term 1, the Board will issue the Terms 2 Exam Datesheet (CBSE Term 2 Datesheet 2022).

After the announcement of CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2022, one has to go to the official website of the Board (CBSE) cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. A direct link to CBSE 10th Result 2022 or CBSE 12th Result will be activated on the home page. After clicking on this link, you will need to log in with your roll number and registration number. A screen will open in which the student’s name, personal details, school name, roll number, subject wise marks and the total marks obtained besides other important information will be written. Students can download and take printouts and keep them for further reference. Students are advised to keep an eye on the website for important information related to the results.