CBSE Result: CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result Date Fake Notice Viral, Board Informed – CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 Fake Notice Viral on Social Media, CBSE Fake Notice Share

Highlights CBSE has shared fake notices going viral on social media.

According to the fake notice, the result of 10th, 12th term 1 will be announced on January 25.

CBSE Term 1 Removal 2022 Fake Information: CBSE has given necessary information to 10th and 12th class students about fake news of results. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared a fake notice on social media, which is fake. In the fake notification, CBSE has been asked to publish the results of CBSE 12th Term 1 Board Examination today i.e. 25th January, 2022. The board has notified students of the fake notification from its official Twitter account. However, this is a Photoshop notice and there is no fact in it.



‘Official fake notice of CBSE result date’ has been going viral on the internet for a long time. But it turned out to be fake news. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet announced the official date for announcing the results of Class X, XII Board examinations. According to the report, the board has confirmed that the results of Term 1 will not be announced today. Some various media reports are saying that the provisional date for announcing the results is 01 February 2022.

Once the results are declared, the candidates will be able to check their scorecard on the official website cbse.gov.in. Students can check the result of CBSE Result 2021 Term 1 using roll number and date of birth. In addition, you can check CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 through Digilocker app and website. CBSE will not place any student in the pass, compartment and repeat category in Term 1. Only subject wise marks of students will be declared in this. The final result of CBSE will be announced after both the term examinations.

This year the board has decided to hold the annual academic year in two terms due to Kovid-19. The first term had an objective type of question paper. The second term exams will be held in March-April 2022. The CBSE Term-1 Class 10 examination was held from November 30 to December 11, 2021 and the Class XII Term 1 examination was held from December 1 to December 22, 2021.

Meanwhile, the board has issued 2021-22 marking plan for 10th, 12th sample paper and term-2 examinations. Students who want to appear for the exam can check on the official website of the board cbseacademic.nic.in.