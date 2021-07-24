CBSE Revised Syllabus For 10th 12th Board Exams 2022 Released – CBSE Revised Syllabus for Class IX to XII Released, Download Here
Students can download the Revised Term Wise Syllabus (CBSE Revised Syllabus of 10th 12th Board Exams 2022) from class 9 to class 12 by visiting CBSE website http://cbseacademic.nic.in/.
New Delhi. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has uploaded the Revised Term Wise Syllabus (CBSE Revised Syllabus of 10th 12th Board Exams 2022) from class 9 to class 12 on its official website. This syllabus will be asked in the 10th and 12th board exams to be held in the year 2022 of CBSE. Students of respective classes can download this syllabus by visiting CBSE website http://cbseacademic.nic.in/.
It is noteworthy that in view of the dire situation of Corona epidemic, CBSE Board had announced to divide the syllabus from class 9 to class 12 into two parts. The entire course has also been shortened. 50% of the remaining course will be asked in Term I and the remaining part will be asked in Term II.
How to Download Board Notification and CBSE Revised Syllabus for Board Exams 2022
- For this, first you have to open the official website of CBSE http://cbseacademic.nic.in/.
- After that on the home page itself Announcements in section Academic tab The Revised Syllabus link will appear. On clicking on this link, the notification issued by the board in this regard will appear. If you want, you can also open it by clicking on http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/Circulars/2021/53_Circular_2021.pdf.
- You have to click on http://cbseacademic.nic.in/revisedcurriculum_2021.html to open the syllabus. here you class Revised Secondary Curriculum (IX-X) And Revised Senior Secondary Curriculum (XI-XII) Two links will appear.
- If you are in class 9 or 10 then you can see your syllabus by clicking on Revised Secondary Curriculum (IX-X). If you want to see class 11 and 12 syllabus then click on Revised Senior Secondary Curriculum (XI-XII).
- After this, click on the subject for which you want to see the syllabus, and a pdf file will open, which you can download and take a print out of.
