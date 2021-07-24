CBSE Revised Syllabus For 10th 12th Board Exams 2022 Released – CBSE Revised Syllabus for Class IX to XII Released, Download Here

Students can download the Revised Term Wise Syllabus (CBSE Revised Syllabus of 10th 12th Board Exams 2022) from class 9 to class 12 by visiting CBSE website http://cbseacademic.nic.in/.

New Delhi. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has uploaded the Revised Term Wise Syllabus (CBSE Revised Syllabus of 10th 12th Board Exams 2022) from class 9 to class 12 on its official website. This syllabus will be asked in the 10th and 12th board exams to be held in the year 2022 of CBSE. Students of respective classes can download this syllabus by visiting CBSE website http://cbseacademic.nic.in/.

It is noteworthy that in view of the dire situation of Corona epidemic, CBSE Board had announced to divide the syllabus from class 9 to class 12 into two parts. The entire course has also been shortened. 50% of the remaining course will be asked in Term I and the remaining part will be asked in Term II.

How to Download Board Notification and CBSE Revised Syllabus for Board Exams 2022