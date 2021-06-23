cbse sets up special help desk to assist schools in class 10 12 result computation

CBSE Class 10, 12 result: CBSE has directed schools to mention their school name, school number and city while mailing questions. So that the special help desk can help them effectively.

CBSE Class 10, 12 result: CBSE has set up a special help-desk to assist the schools. Its purpose is to help the schools/result committee in the calculation of results of class X and XII students by the Central Board of Secondary Education. It will work on every working day from June 24, 2021 from 9:30 am to 5 pm. The concerned schools/results committees should note that the help-desk will only consider queries related to tabulation policy. No FAQ will be entertained on the dedicated help-desk to ensure effective implementation of result tabulation.

CBSE appealed to the schools about this

CBSE Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj said that this help-desk will address queries related to tabulation policy for both class X and XII. The concerned person will get their queries resolved through telephonic mode only. The Board has appealed to the schools to have a brief discussion while sharing their problem with the help-desk officer. This will help CBSE to respond effectively to the schools.

– Schools should read related policies and FAQs for their understanding.

– Question related to class X Email ID [email protected] can send on

– Email ID related to class-XII [email protected] can send.

– Please mention your school number, school name and city while sending the email. Please also ensure that the mail should be short which is easy to read and understand. You can also attach screen shot etc along with the mail to explain your problem clearly.

Contact on these numbers for telephonic problem solution

If the schools feel that the problem can be resolved over the phone then the help-desk can be contacted on the mobile numbers 9311226587, 9311226588, 9311226589, 9311226590. .

For IT related queries you can contact on 9311226591.

