CBSE syllabus: CBSE announces 10th, 12th syllabus, no more 2 term exams – CBSE leaves syllabus for 10th, 12th exam 2023 Two term system closed

CBSE has announced the syllabus for the academic year 2022-23. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made some changes in the syllabus (CBSE syllabus 2022-23). According to the new syllabus of CBSE, the syllabus of class 10th and 12th is not divided into two terms. The CBSE has decided to discontinue the two-term examination system. In addition, the board has decided to limit the number of lessons this year as well as further cuts for major subjects in the revised syllabus announced by CBSE. The CBSE syllabus 2022-23 can be downloaded from the official website cbseacademic.nic.Due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, the CBSE split the 2022 final exam into two terms. The CBSE Term-1 Exam 2022 was held in November-December, 2021 and the Term-2 Exam will be held in this month i.e. April-May, 2022. CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Term 2 examinations will start from 26th April 2022 and end on 24th May for 10th and 12th on 15th June.

According to the CBSE Class 12 syllabus, “The syllabus given in the assessment plan will contain theory, internal assessment or practical elements for each subject. The board will conduct annual examination for the 12th class.”

According to the CBSE syllabus for Std. 9th and 10th, “Assessment plan includes Board Examination (X) and Annual Examination (X) in all subjects except the compulsory subject of internal assessment with a component of 20 marks for internal assessment.” IX) will be a component of 80 marks.

The CBSE said in an official notification that the decision to return to the format of the annual board examination was based solely on a detailed analysis of the new system and stakeholder feedback.