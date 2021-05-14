CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 French 2021-22| Download New Curriculum in PDF



(*10*)French is without doubt one of the hottest international languages in CBSE Class 10. College students can rating excessive marks in the French examination by planning their preparations in the best approach. Test the CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2021-2022 to arrange an ideal plan for the examine of the topic. This syllabus mentions the suitable actions and curriculum to assist college students study the nuances of the language. It additionally contains section-wise weightage and content material to be ready for the annual board examination 2021-2022. CBSE Class 10 French Syllabus 2021-2022 is out there right here for obtain in PDF format..

(*10*)Test Course Construction for Class 10 French 2021-2022 (Code 018):

(*10*)Time : 3 Hrs

(*10*)Marks: 40 + 40 + 20

(*10*)A) Studying Part: 10 marks

(*10*)One unseen prose passage (factual/descriptive) (150-200 phrases)

(*10*)B) Writing Part: 20 marks

(*10*)One lengthy composition (Casual letter) based mostly on the principle themes given in classes 1,2,3,4,7,8, 10, 12 (80 phrases) Two brief compositions: message, finishing a textual content with the assistance of clues supplied. (30-35 phrases)

(*10*)C) Grammar Part: 30 marks

(*10*)Verbs (All tenses in Class 9 textbook, futur antérieur, plus-que-parfait, subjonctif), pronom relatif composé, pronoms personnels, démonstratifs (adjectifs et pronoms), trouvez la query, discours direct et oblique, négatifs, possessifs (adjectifs et pronoms), prépositions.

(*10*)D) Tradition and Civilisation: 20 marks

(*10*)Questions based mostly on textbook:

(*10*)a) Quick reply questions (5 x 2 = 10 marks)

(*10*)b) MCQ (True or false/ discover the odd one out/ 10 marks fill in the blanks/one phrase solutions)

(*10*)1. L.1 – Retrouvons nos amis

(*10*)2. L.2 – Après le bac

(*10*)3. L.3 – Chercher du travail

(*10*)4. L.4 – Le plaisir de lire

(*10*)5. L.5 – Les médias

(*10*)6. L.6 – Chacun ses goûts

(*10*)7. L.7 – En pleine forme

(*10*)8. L.8 – L’environnement

(*10*)9. L.9 – Métro, Boulot,Dodo

(*10*)10. L.10 – Vive la République

(*10*)11. L.11– C’est bon le progrès

(*10*)12. L.12 – Vers un monde interculturel

(*10*)E) Inner Evaluation 20 marks

(*10*)As per CBSE pointers for all topics:

(*10*)I. Topic enrichment exercise (ASL) – 5 marks

(*10*)ii. Portfolio – 5 marks

(*10*)iii. Periodic Assessments – 5 marks

(*10*)iv. A number of Assessments – 5 marks

(*10*)Prescribed textbook:

(*10*)Entre Jeunes, Class X

(*10*)(CBSE) Textbook

(*10*)Classes 1-12

(*10*)CLASS 10

(*10*)FRENCH (CODE: 018)

(*10*)CLASS – X (2021-22)

(*10*)Time: 3 Hrs

(*10*)Marks: 40 + 40 + 20

(*10*)

(*10*)

(*10*)Notice : The Query paper has to incorporate 33% inside selection.

(*10*)The Class 10 French Syllabus 2021-2022 may also be saved in PDF by clicking on the next hyperlink:

