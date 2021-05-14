CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 French 2021-22| Download New Curriculum in PDF
(*10*)Test Course Construction for Class 10 French 2021-2022 (Code 018):
(*10*)Time : 3 Hrs
(*10*)Marks: 40 + 40 + 20
(*10*)A) Studying Part: 10 marks
(*10*)One unseen prose passage (factual/descriptive) (150-200 phrases)
(*10*)B) Writing Part: 20 marks
(*10*)One lengthy composition (Casual letter) based mostly on the principle themes given in classes 1,2,3,4,7,8, 10, 12 (80 phrases) Two brief compositions: message, finishing a textual content with the assistance of clues supplied. (30-35 phrases)
(*10*)C) Grammar Part: 30 marks
(*10*)Verbs (All tenses in Class 9 textbook, futur antérieur, plus-que-parfait, subjonctif), pronom relatif composé, pronoms personnels, démonstratifs (adjectifs et pronoms), trouvez la query, discours direct et oblique, négatifs, possessifs (adjectifs et pronoms), prépositions.
(*10*)D) Tradition and Civilisation: 20 marks
(*10*)Questions based mostly on textbook:
(*10*)a) Quick reply questions (5 x 2 = 10 marks)
(*10*)b) MCQ (True or false/ discover the odd one out/ 10 marks fill in the blanks/one phrase solutions)
(*10*)1. L.1 – Retrouvons nos amis
(*10*)2. L.2 – Après le bac
(*10*)3. L.3 – Chercher du travail
(*10*)4. L.4 – Le plaisir de lire
(*10*)5. L.5 – Les médias
(*10*)6. L.6 – Chacun ses goûts
(*10*)7. L.7 – En pleine forme
(*10*)8. L.8 – L’environnement
(*10*)9. L.9 – Métro, Boulot,Dodo
(*10*)10. L.10 – Vive la République
(*10*)11. L.11– C’est bon le progrès
(*10*)12. L.12 – Vers un monde interculturel
(*10*)E) Inner Evaluation 20 marks
(*10*)As per CBSE pointers for all topics:
(*10*)I. Topic enrichment exercise (ASL) – 5 marks
(*10*)ii. Portfolio – 5 marks
(*10*)iii. Periodic Assessments – 5 marks
(*10*)iv. A number of Assessments – 5 marks
(*10*)Prescribed textbook:
(*10*)Entre Jeunes, Class X
(*10*)(CBSE) Textbook
(*10*)Classes 1-12
(*10*)CLASS 10
(*10*)FRENCH (CODE: 018)
(*10*)CLASS – X (2021-22)
(*10*)Time: 3 Hrs
(*10*)Marks: 40 + 40 + 20
(*10*)PAPER A: (Goal)
(*10*)The Query Paper will probably be divided into 4 sections:
(*10*)Part – A: Comprehension – 05 marks
(*10*)Part – B: Writing – 10 marks
(*10*)Part – C: Grammar – 15 marks
(*10*)Part – D: Tradition and Civilisation – 10 marks
(*10*)PAPER B: (Subjective)
(*10*)The Query Paper will probably be divided into 4 sections:
(*10*)Part – A: Comprehension – 05 marks
(*10*)Part – B: Writing – 10 marks
(*10*)Part – C: Grammar – 15 marks
(*10*)Part – D: Tradition and Civilisation – 10 marks
(*10*)Notice : The Query paper has to incorporate 33% inside selection.
(*10*)The Class 10 French Syllabus 2021-2022 may also be saved in PDF by clicking on the next hyperlink:
