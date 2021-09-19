CBSE Tenth and Twelfth Term 1 Board Examinations will start from November

Highlights The CBSE will announce the dates of the Term 1 board exams by mid-October

One month later, the Class 10 and 12 Term 1 board exams will start from mid-November

90-90 minute paper, examination will be taken by OMR sheet

New Delhi

The first phase of CBSE board exams will start in two parts from mid-November. Dates for Class X and XII will be announced by mid-October. According to CBSE officials, the 90-minute Term 1 exam will be conducted with Multiple Choice Optical Mark Recognition (MCQ-OMR) question papers. The option of online tests will not be available in the first term exam.

The CBSE had earlier decided to conduct the examination in two parts, Term 1 and Term 2. According to the board, a student’s final score will be determined based on his or her performance in both terms. Under the new plan, Term 1 will have objective type questions while Term 1 will be subjective and also practical.

If not term 2, term 1 weightage

Board’s Controller of Examinations Samyam Bhardwaj said, “If there is any obstruction in the Term 2 exams, the Term 1 exams will gain more weight. The decision will be taken before the Term 2 exams. Term 2 exams will be held in March and April due to the Corona epidemic.

The CBSE will announce the final results after the Term 2 exam. However, the marks of Term 1 examination will also be made available to the students.