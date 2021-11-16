CBSE Term 1 Exam: CBSE Class 12 Exam: CBSE Class 12 exam starts from today, here are the important things to know – url- Check all the details of CBSE Class 12 Term 1 short exams from today

Highlights CBSE Class XII examinations are starting from today.

These exams are being conducted for minor subjects only.

The 10th exams will be held from November 17.

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 12th short subject examinations are starting from today. The first day of CBSE 12th Term 1 Minor Exam will start at 11:30 am with a paper on Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness. Students are required to bring CBSE Term 1 Admission Card with them. The Term 1 exam will be taken for 50% of the syllabus and will consist of case-based and argument-type multiple choice questions (MCQ). Students will be given OMR sheets for answering questions.



I used to fill in such answers

Students will need to use a blue or black ballpoint pen to darken the correct answer in the CBSE OMR sheet. If the candidate darkens the wrong circle in the CBSE Term 1 OMR sheet, he can fill in the correct answer in the box next to the four circles. Students want to type A, B, C or D in the box. CBSE will consider the answers filled in the box as the final answer.

These details have to be filled on OMR

We would like to inform you that the short examinations for Class XII will continue till December 30. In the CBSE OMR sheet, students are required to fill in their name, father’s name, roll number of CBSE Term 1 board examination, day and date of examination, examination center number and name, subject code and name and school code and name.

READ ALSO: CBSE, CISCE EXAM: SC will now hold a hearing on the demand to conduct Term 1 exam in hybrid mode on November 18

Find out when the major subject exams will start

The 10th Minor Exams will start tomorrow, November 17 and end on December 7. At the same time, the main exams of 12th term 1 will start from 1st December, while the main exams of 10th term will be held from 30th November.

A hearing on the hybrid test will be held on November 18

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by CBSE and CISCE students seeking to conduct the term 1 examination in a hybrid manner. The case is set to be heard in the Supreme Court on November 18. When the case was called for hearing, a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar said it would tag the case with the same case (WP (C) 1081/2021) as both the petitions were seeking equal relief. Let us know that 10th and 12th class students of CBSE and CISCE demand that board exams should be conducted in both hybrid mode ie offline and online and not just in offline mode.

Or Read also: School closed: Will school be closed in 4 districts of Haryana, UP and Rajasthan too? Learn here