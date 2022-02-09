cbse Term 1 Result 2021: CBSE Term 1 Result 2021, CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2021 DigiLocker App

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the results of CBSE 10th and 12th Term 1. The result of CBSE Term 1 will be published on the official website of the Board cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students should bring their roll number, school number and date of birth along with details before viewing the results. Most of the time when the results are announced, a large number of students visit the website at the same time, which causes the website to go down or crash. In this case, after waiting for some time, you can check the result again or check the CBSE result by other means. Of these, Digilocker app and Umang app are considered to be the best options. Let us know how you can check the results through them.Step 1: Download and install ‘DigiLocker App’ from Play Store on your smartphone.Step 2: On the home page, click on the sign up link.Step 3: Enter your name (which should also be on Aadhar card), date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number and 6 digit security PIN.Step 4: After filling in all the required details, set the username.Step 5: After creating the account, click on the link ‘CBSE Term 1 Class 10 or 12 Result 2021’.Step 6: Enter your roll number and registered mobile number.Step 7: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

CBSE 10th, 12th results by Umang app

Step 1: Download Umang app in mobile.

Step 2: Go to the homepage of the app and then click on the ‘All Services’ tab.

Step 3: Then click on CBSE link to view 10th or 12th results.

Step 4: Log in by entering the required credentials.

Step 5: Click on CBSE Term 1 Class 10 or Class 12 Result link.

Step 6: Enter your roll number and registered mobile number.

Step 7: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

When is the result of CBSE? (When will CBSE results come out)

The School Certificate Examination Council of India (CISCE) has announced the results of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Semester 1 on Monday, February 7, 2022. After this, CBSE is expected to announce the results of Term 1 soon. However, the official announcement of the date and time of announcement of results is awaited from the board. According to media reports, CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 results may be released in the third or fourth week of February. Students are advised to check any information related to the results by visiting the official website and keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.