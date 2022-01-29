CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result Coming Soon, See Passed Criteria Update

Where can CBSE 10th, 12th results 2021 be checked? The Board (CBSE) will announce the first term results on their official websites cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Due to the large number of students, the official website often goes down, in which case the students may see the results again after some time. In addition, results can be checked by other websites or apps like Results.gov.in, DigiLocker app, Digilocker website digilocker.gov.in and UMANG app. READ Also To fill more than 11000 vacancies in DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022, check the details Also read: CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Not one or two, you can check CBSE results in many ways, see here

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 Passing Criteria The result of CBSE 10th, 12th Board Examination 2022 will be published on the combined basis of Terms 1 and 2 ie jointly. CBSE will not place any student in the pass, compartment and repeat category in Term 1. Only subject wise marks of students will be declared in this. Term 2 will be governed by the performance of students in the subject board exams. CBSE passing criteria will also be applied only after term 2 exams. Also read: CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Prepare for CBSE 10th Term 2 Board Exam like this, here are the topic wise tips

When will CBSE Term 2 exams be held? CBSE will conduct CBSE Term 2 exam in March-April 2022 and the pattern of term 2 exam will be different from CBSE term 1 exam. CBSE Term 2 paper will be based on subjective question. According to the CBSE Term 2 syllabus, the remaining 50% of the questions will be from the Reasoning course which was not included in the Term 1 examination. This year, CBSE is conducting two-term exams due to the corona virus. CBSE Term 1 Class 10 examinations were conducted from 30th November to 11th December 2021. The 12th class examinations were held across the country from 1st December to 22nd December 2021. Also read: CBSE 12th Term 2 Exam: These tips will be useful for exam preparation, be sure to follow

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: The wait for CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 is coming to an end soon. About 30 lakh students sat for CBSE Class 10th (Matric) and 12th (Intermediate) first term exams, eagerly awaiting their results (CBSE Results 2022). The students have also started preparing for the CBSE Term 2 exams. The board had recently issued sample papers for preparation for term 2 exams. Let us know where and how to check CBSE results. Apart from this, what will be the criteria for passing?