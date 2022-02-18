CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 This week check cbseresults.nic.in Details will be published

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may soon announce the results of Class X, Class XII (CBSE Result 2021). According to media reports, the results (CBSE Term 1 Results 2022) may be announced this week. In such a situation, the wait for the result of the students will end soon. However, no official announcement has been made by CBSE yet. No student will be denied a pass or pass or compartment at this time. After conducting the Term 2 exam, CBSE will announce the final result of both.

Once published, CBSE students will be able to check their results (CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022) on the official website cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to the website, the results of 10th and 12th can also be checked by visiting the Digilocker app and website-digilocker.gov.in.



CBSE Term 1 Results 2021 will be able to check as follows



Students will be able to check their results with the help of simple steps given below.

Step 1: Candidates visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.

Step 3: Now submit your roll number and school code.

Step 4: Your results will then appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check it out now, print it out for future reference.

How was last year’s result?



Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of CBSE 10th. Last year CBSE 10th result date was 3rd August 2021. The result of CBSE Class 10th Board was published on the websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Last year, it was 99.04 per cent. 99.37 percent students have passed 12th standard.