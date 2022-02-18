CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 This week check cbseresults.nic.in Details will be published
CBSE Term 1 Results 2021 will be able to check as follows
Students will be able to check their results with the help of simple steps given below.
Step 1: Candidates visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.
Step 3: Now submit your roll number and school code.
Step 4: Your results will then appear on your screen.
Step 5: Check it out now, print it out for future reference.
How was last year’s result?
Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of CBSE 10th. Last year CBSE 10th result date was 3rd August 2021. The result of CBSE Class 10th Board was published on the websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Last year, it was 99.04 per cent. 99.37 percent students have passed 12th standard.
Top 10 Engineering Colleges in India: Top 10 Engineering Colleges in India
#CBSE #Term #Result #CBSE #Term #Result #week #check #cbseresultsnicin #Details #published
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.