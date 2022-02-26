CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 will be announced on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, Check Latest Update – CBSE Result 2021: CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result Coming Soon, Learn How To Check

Education

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may soon announce the results of CBSE Class 10th and 12th Term 1 examinations. After the CBSE results 2021 are published, students will be able to check their scorecard by visiting the official website cbse.gov.in or Cbseresults.nic.in. However, the Board will not currently declare any student as a fail, pass, repeat or compartment. The result of CBSE Term 1 will be subject wise only the marks obtained by the students. Failure, pass or compartment final result will be declared after term 2 examination.

The Board had recently announced that the Term 2 Practical Examinations for Class X and XII would start from March 2 and the Board Examinations would be conducted offline from April 26. Term 2 Exam Date Sheet (CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Datesheet) will be published soon on the official website of the Board. 10th and 12th grade students are eagerly awaiting the results of Term 2 Datesheet and Term 1. The Board has not yet announced the date and time of release of CBSE Term 1 results. Students are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates. You can see below how to check the results.

Learn how to check CBSE Term 1 results
Step 1: After the results are announced, one has to visit CBSE’s official website cbse.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, students have to click on the ‘Results’ link.
Step 3: After the login page, students will have to enter their details along with their roll number and click on ‘Submit’.
Step 5: The result of CBSE Term 1 will be displayed on the screen.

In addition to cbseresults.nic.in, you will also be able to check the results on these apps
In addition to the website, students will be able to check their scores through the Digilocker app and the Unified Mobile Application for New-Age Governance (UMANG) app. Check here and how you can check CBSE results.

