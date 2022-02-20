Education

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Will CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result be announced today? Check here latest updates

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Will CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result be announced today? Check here latest updates
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Will CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result be announced today? Check here latest updates – CBSE Term 1 Result 2021, CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result will be released today, check here

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Will CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result be announced today? Check here latest updates – CBSE Term 1 Result 2021, CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result will be released today, check here

Will CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 be announced today or not? Millions of 10th and 12th graders are asking the same question every day. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 1 Board Examination was held in November-December 2021 and Term 2 Examination will be held in April 2022. Preparations for term 2 have started but students are still waiting for their term 1 results. The CBSE has not announced the date and time for releasing the Term 1 results. Therefore, the results are not expected to be announced today.

Students of class 10th, 12th are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates of CBSE results. CBSE 10th, 12th Board Term 1 Exam Result 2021 will be published on CBSE website cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. However, the outcome will be announced soon.

Learn how to check results
After the results of CBSE Term 1 are announced, 10th and 12th class students first visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Click on the results link on the website. Now submit the roll number and other requested information. Your result will appear on the screen. Check and download the results and take a printout and keep it with you. Not one or two, you can check CBSE results in many ways, see here.

CBSE Term 2 Datesheet
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 will start in offline mode from 26th April 2022 and date sheet will be issued soon. The Term 2 exam will be conducted in a subjective manner. Students are requesting cancellation of the Term 2 board exam and alternative assessment criteria. Some students had even gone to the Supreme Court and filed a petition. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on February 21, 2022.

