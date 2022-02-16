CBSE Term 1 Result: CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: 10th, 12th results will not be released today, Board

The Central Board of Secondary Education will soon announce the results of the 10th and 12th Term 1 examinations. Some media reports were saying that the Term 1 result (CBSE Term 1 result 2021) would be released on February 16. However, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma today refused to release the results (CBSE results 2021). He said the results would not be announced on February 16.CBSE 10th and 12th results (CBSE 10th, 12th results 2021) will be published on the official website cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates can view the results by visiting this website and submitting their school number and roll number.

CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 will be able to check with these steps



Students will be able to check their results with the help of simple steps given below.

Step 1: First go to the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.

Step 3: Now submit the roll number and other requested information.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

The exam will start from this date

Term 2 examination of Central Board of Secondary Education will be held from 26th April 2022. Datesheet of 10th and 12th Term 2 Exam (CBSE Term 2 Exam Datesheet) will be released soon. Exam dates will be published on the official website cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Term 2 exam will be taken for the remaining 50% of the course. The question paper will have both objective and subjective types of questions. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours.