CBSE Term 1 Result: CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: Important Things to Know Before CBSE 10th, 12th Result – Will be announced soon on cbseresults.nic.in Check Class 10, 12 Result Update

Results of CBSE Class 10th and 12th Term 1 Board Examinations will be announced soon. CBSE 10th and 12th results (CBSE Term 1 results) will be published on the official website cbseresults.nic.in. In addition, the results (CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022) will also be available on Digilocker. Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today announced the results of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Semester 1.1. The final result of CBSE will have a weightage of at least 50% of the result of term 1 and no student will fail the term 1 of class 10th and 12th.

2. Term 1 marks will also include internal assessment marks in various subjects offered by the school to the students.

3. Average marks will not be given to those who are absent at this time. However, the final score card will be decided by CBSE.

4. Students will not be given marks for term 1 examination. They will be given final marks after Term 2 examination.

The result of CBSE Term 1 2021-22 will be able to be checked in this way



Step 1: Candidates visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.

Step 3: Now submit your roll number, school number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

Also read: HPBOSE 10th, 12th result: Coming soon 10th, 12th result, you can check it like this



How was last year’s result?

Last year, 99.4 per cent students had passed 10th standard. At the same time, 99.37 per cent students passed the Class XII examination. Board exams could not be held last year due to corona outbreak and students were declared pass based on internal assessment.