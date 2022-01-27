CBSE Term 1 Result: CBSE Term 1 Result: CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result Coming Soon, Get Updates – cbse Result cbse Term 1 Result will be announced soon on cbse.gov.in

Highlights CBSE results are expected soon.

The results will be announced on the official website.

The Term 2 exam can take place in March or April.

The Central Board of Secondary Education will soon release CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 (CBSE Term 1 Result 2022). The results of class 10 and 12 will be published on the official websites cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. According to the official notification released on October 14, the board has revealed that it will announce the results (CBSE results 2022). ) In the form of marks obtained.) Will declare. No student will be considered pass, compartment or compulsory repeat after Term I examination. The final result of class 10, 12 will be announced after the term 2 examination.



The first CBSE Class 10 Examination (CBSE Class 10 Result) was conducted from November 30 to December 11, 2021 and the Class XII Examination (CBSE Class 12 Result) was conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021 at various examination centers. Country. Was held.

CBSE will be able to check Term 1 result 2022 as follows



Step 1: First go to the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.

Step 3: Now submit the roll number and other requested information.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

Also read: SBI PO Main Results 2021: Results of SBI PO Mains Announced, Here is the link, See Interview UpdateTerm March 2 or April

CBSE will conduct 10th Term 2 Exam 2022 (CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam 2022) in March or April. The 10th Paper Board has already announced the sample. This means that students have only a few weeks left to prepare well. As soon as the result of term 1 is announced, the board is expected to publish the date sheet of term 2 examination.