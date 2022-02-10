CBSE Term 1 Result: CBSE Term 1 Result: Coming Soon 10th, 12th Result, Know Updates – CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 will be released soon on cbseresults.nic.in Learn the latest updates
The first CBSE Class X examination was held from November 30 to December 11, 2021 and the Class XII examination was held from December 1 to December 22, 2021 at various examination centers across the country.
CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 will be able to check with these steps
Students will be able to check their results with the help of simple steps given below.
Step 1: First go to the official website cbseresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.
Step 3: Now submit the roll number and other requested information.
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check it out now.
Term 2 exam date announced
The CBSE has informed that the term 2 examination will be conducted from 26th April, 2022. The CBSE said that the dates of 10th and 12th exams (CBSE Term 2 Exam Date) will be published soon on the official website cbse.nic.in.
The CBSE Term 2 exam will be taken for the remaining 50% of the course. The question paper will have both objective and subjective types of questions. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours.
