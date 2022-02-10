CBSE Term 1 Result: CBSE Term 1 Result: Coming Soon 10th, 12th Result, Know Updates – CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 will be released soon on cbseresults.nic.in Learn the latest updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education may soon release CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 (CBSE Term 1 Result 2022). The CBSE on Wednesday announced the date for the term 2 exams. Results are expected soon after the Term 2 exam date. The results of Class 10, 12 (CBSE Result 2022) will be published on the official website cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates can view their results only by visiting these websites. No student will be considered as a pass, compartment or essential repeat after Term I examination. The final result of class 10, 12 will be announced after the term 2 examination.The first CBSE Class X examination was held from November 30 to December 11, 2021 and the Class XII examination was held from December 1 to December 22, 2021 at various examination centers across the country.

CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 will be able to check with these steps



Students will be able to check their results with the help of simple steps given below.

Step 1: First go to the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.

Step 3: Now submit the roll number and other requested information.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

Term 2 exam date announced

The CBSE has informed that the term 2 examination will be conducted from 26th April, 2022. The CBSE said that the dates of 10th and 12th exams (CBSE Term 2 Exam Date) will be published soon on the official website cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE Term 2 exam will be taken for the remaining 50% of the course. The question paper will have both objective and subjective types of questions. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours.