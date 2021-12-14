cbse Term 1 Result: CBSE Term 1 Result Date: When and how to check CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Board Result? Here is the Provisional Date – CBSE Class 10 12 Term 1 Result Date and How to Check, Term 2 Schedule Update

CBSE Term 1 Result Date: Students who have appeared for CBSE Class 10th and 12th Term 1 board exams are now awaiting their results and schedule for Term-2. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted 10th (CBSE Matric Term-1) and 12th (CBSE Intermediate Term-1) examinations in November-December, the results of which will be announced soon. CBSE will publish Term-1 results (CBSE results) on their official website cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.



According to media reports, the results of the CBSE Term-1 Board may be announced on January 15, 2022. However, the date for announcing the results has not been fixed by the board yet. Therefore, students are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates. In addition to announcing Term-1 results, CBSE may also announce Term-2 exam dates.

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam ended on 22nd December 2021. Let the students know that CBSE Board Exam 2022 Term 1 results will be declared only in the form of marks in each subject. In addition, no student will be placed in the pass, compartment and repeat category after the first stage of the examination. The CBSE will announce the final results after the Term 2 board exam is over.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Here’s how to check results

Step 1: Visit CBSE’s official website cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: After the results are announced, the link ‘CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022’ will be activated on the home page.

Step 3: Click on this link and log in using roll number, school code and date of birth.



Step 4: The result of CBCSE 10th 12th term 1 will open on the screen.

Step 5: From here students can check the results and download and keep the printout with them.